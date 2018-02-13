PD: Scottsdale homeowner follows burglars, assists police in locating suspects

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - A Scottsdale homeowner is being credited with helping police catch alleged burglars.

Scottsdale police report that on February 7 they arrested 31-year-old Korban Caves Maloney in Peoria in connection with several burglaries in Peoria and Scottsdale.

On December 14, police say Maloney and 21-year-old Tristan Larson approached a car parked at a home near Pima and Stagecoach Pass roads in Scottsdale. After trying to open the car door, they were startled by the homeowner and ran.

The homeowner soon saw a van speed away, and he followed it to a desert area near the home and waited for police.

Police say they found the van empty of occupants but full of stolen items from two other burglaries in Scottsdale and two in Peoria.

Larson and Brittney Laduron, 21, were located and arrested nearby.

Larson allegedly told police that he and Maloney were "car hopping" for money to buy drugs and Laduron was driving the van.

Laduron would later tell police that when she heard the commotion at the house, she sped away without the men.

Maloney was found and arrested last week in Peoria.

He's been charged with burglary and is being held without bond since he was already out on release in two other crimes.