PD: Robbery suspect found dead after attempted carjacking on Loop 202 ramp in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say a robbery suspect has died after a failed carjacking attempt Tuesday afternoon.

Police say undercover detectives were surveilling a suspected armed robbery suspect in east Mesa Tuesday afternoon when the suspect attempted to carjack another passenger car on the Loop 202 eastbound onramp at Broadway.

The carjacking was unsuccessful and the suspect, a 27-year-old male, returned to his truck. At that time, police say undercover detectives and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force boxed in the suspect’s vehicle with their own.

When they attempted to take the suspect into custody, police say he was found unresponsive inside the truck. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say no shots were fired by authorities. A gun was located inside the suspect’s vehicle but police have not said if it was fired at all during this incident.

Police have not released any other details on how the man died. His identity hasn’t been released.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.