PD: Recently released inmate arrested in Phoenix attempted murder

PHOENIX - A man released from prison just six weeks ago has been arrested for attempted murder.

Phoenix police report that Friday night, they responded to a home near 3rd and Southern avenues for a shooting call.

When they arrived, they found 39-year-old Francisco Nunez Carrillo crawling towards them. Police say Carrillo shot a family member with a handgun after an argument. The shooting critically damaged several of the victim's organs.

Carrillo allegedly told police that he picked up the victim’s gun, "because he felt threatened," and admitted to firing one shot.

The Department of Corrections website shows that Carrillo was released from prison just six weeks ago after serving four years on various convictions including armed robbery.

He is now being held on a $500,000 cash bond for attempted murder.