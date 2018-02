CHANDLER, AZ - A man allegedly failed in his attempt to steal a car because he was not able to drive a stick shift car.

Chandler police report that on the morning of February 8 they arrived at a home near Arizona Avenue and Ray Road where a woman and her son were holding a man in a vehicle.

The victim told police that she started the car to warm up and went back into the house.

They came out and reportedly found 22-year-old Sergio Ignacio Calleros in the driver's seat with the engine stalled.

Calleros claims he saw the car running and turned it off to be helpful.

Police say he failed in his car theft attempt because Calleros cannot drive a stick shift vehicle.

Calleros also allegedly admitted to smoking heroin earlier that morning.

He's been charged with attempted car theft.