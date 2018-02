PHOENIX - A man arrested for the sexual assault of a minor teen says, "he doesn't believe in the criminal justice system."

Phoenix police report that on January 28 a minor teenage girl was sexually assaulted by a family friend, 35-year-old Jerome Tyrone Tate.

She reportedly told police that she was sleeping on a couch, at a family member's home, when she woke up to Tate grabbing her legs.

Tate allegedly placed a pillow over her face during the assault.

Tate was found and arrested later that night. During questioning, he reportedly refused to answer saying that he "doesn't believe in the criminal justice system."

He's been charged with sexual conduct with a minor.