PHOENIX - A school janitor is accused of hugging and kissing a girl on her neck.

Phoenix police report that on December 21, a girl under 15 years old went with her sister to pick up a sibling at a south Phoenix School.

They went into a classroom to visit a teacher, but she was not in the room. That's when, police say, 71-year-old Antonio Morales, opened the door to let them in.

He reportedly gave the girls candy and then hugged and kissed the girl on the cheek. The girl pushed Morales away, but he allegedly hugged her again and kissed her on the neck.

The girls got out of the room, went home and informed a parent who contacted police.

Morales was arrested on January 8 at his home near 48th Street and Roeser Road and reportedly admitted to kissing the girl without her permission.

He's been charged with aggravated assault.