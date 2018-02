PHOENIX - Phoenix police pursued a man in a stolen golf cart on 19th Avenue in North Phoenix last month.

Phoenix police report that about 1 a.m. on January 30 police saw 31-year-old Jacob Lee Combee leaving an apartment complex near 19th and Northern avenues in a stolen golf cart.

The officer activated his overhead lights, but instead of stopping, Combee fled in the cart down 19th Avenue.

Combee later stopped and ran from the officer, jumping over walls at another apartment complex.

A police air unit spotted Combee on the roof a house about a block away. He surrendered to police at that time.

He was arrested for criminal trespassing, theft of a means of transportation and unlawful flight.