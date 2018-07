PHOENIX - A victim located his stolen car before being assaulted by a man with a bat, police say.

Phoenix police say on July 10 they responded to the area of 19th and Glendale avenues, where a man had been assaulted with a bat.

The victim reportedly told police that 52-year-old Guillermo Marrero struck the car with a baseball bat, breaking the windows. He also allegedly hit the victim three times in the arm with the bat.

Police say the victim and his girlfriend had glass in their clothing and hair.

Police reportedly found a red and black bat in the car.

Marrero claims the car was stolen but did not file a police report.

He has been charged with aggravated assault.