PHOENIX - A Phoenix man has been arrested after he was allegedly seen exposing himself to a school staffer and student near campus.

Phoenix police report that on February 7 they were called to a school that houses wards of the state, near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road.

School officials reportedly told police that a staff member and a young teenage student were taking a walk in the neighborhood, discussing the child's issues.

The school explained that this is a frequent practice at the school.

As they approached a home in the area, they allegedly saw 47-year-old Joe Davis Martin in his carport, holding a phone, exposing and touching himself.

They walked back to the school and reported the incident.

Martin was contacted by police and reportedly told them that he was looking at pornography on his phone, but denied exposing himself.

Martin has been charged with public sexual indecency.