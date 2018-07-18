PHOENIX - Phoenix police witnessed a man holding his girlfriend's head underwater after he slammed her head on the pool deck.

Police report that on July 11, they responded to an apartment complex near 48th and Van Buren streets for an assault.

Police say as they were gaining access to the pool area, they witnessed 40-year-old Anthony James dunking a woman's head underwater.

Witnesses later told police that the woman "appeared to be unconscious and her body was limp" when James dunked her under the water several times.

After regaining consciousness, the woman tried to escape, but James allegedly grabbed her hair and pushed her head back underwater. He then reportedly slammed her head against the pool deck three times.

The victim was transported to the hospital with brain bleed.

James has been charged with aggravated assault.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic or sexual violence, there are several local and national organizations offering resources. Anyone in need of immediate assistance should contact either the Maricopa County Shelter Line at 480-890-3039, the National 24-Hour Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), or the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence at 602-279-2900. A number of organizations are available 24 hours a day for anyone at risk of experiencing domestic or sexual violence. See a directory of domestic violence programs here.