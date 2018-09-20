PD: Phoenix man accused of striking teen with broomstick

PHOENIX - A Phoenix man is accused of punching and kicking one teenager and hitting another with a broomstick.

Phoenix police report that on September 15, they arrested 38-year-old Omar Veleta Gonzalez at his home near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road.

Police say a teenage girl was punched, kicked and choked by Gonzalez because he was unhappy with the girl's boyfriend.

As police investigated, they reportedly found a separate incident where Gonzalez allegedly struck the girl's younger sibling with a broomstick.

It was reported that Gonzalez struck the young teen so many times the broomstick broke.

Gonzalez has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

If you suspect a child is being abused, the Arizona Department of Child Services has resources available to report the issue to a social worker. You can call the Arizona Child Abuse Hotline at 1-888-SOS-CHILD (1-888-767-2445), and will be asked for information about the child, as well as the nature of your concerns. You can also get more information from DCS about reporting abuse or neglect online.