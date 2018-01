PHOENIX - Citizens are being credited with capturing a man involved in the armed robbery of a Phoenix cell phone store.

Phoenix police report that on January 8 three men with masks entered a cell phone store near 32nd Street and Thomas Road.

One was armed with a handgun and another with a can of pepper spray.

Police say the suspect pepper sprayed the five victims in the store, including one customer. Two employees were pistol-whipped as they were ordered to open the safe.

Another victim was reportedly bitten by a suspect. The trio allegedly stole a backpack with a computer inside and filled it with money, nearly $1,000, and cell phones.

A GPS tracker was activated after the men left and police tracked the suspects to 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. The men ran from the car and split up.

One suspect, 24-year-old Vinchar Vincient Lemuel, reportedly tried to break into several nearby apartments.

Citizens at the complex captured Lemuel and held him for police. The backpack with the money was found nearby.

He's been charged with armed robbery.