PHOENIX - Two brothers are accused of having sexual relations with the same child.

Phoenix Police say that on Jan. 7 they arrested 28-year-old Eduardo Luis Arechiga and his brother 34-year-old Gustavo Arechiga.

According to officials, a young girl reported to police that Gustavo had sex with her several times over the past five years and they most recently had sex in December.

She also allegedly told police that in separate incidents, Eduardo had sex with her multiple times too, the last time was early this month.

The brothers are roommates at a home near 19th and Southern avenues. They both allegedly admitted to their actions.

They were arrested on the same day and have been charged with sexual conduct with a minor.