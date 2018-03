PEORIA, AZ - A Peoria woman has been arrested after stabbing her husband twice over alleged infidelity.

Peoria Police report that early Sunday morning they were called to an apartment near 83rd and Peoria avenues for a reported stabbing.

Neighbors reportedly told police that 52-year-old Levita Janice Lavarier and her husband were arguing over his alleged infidelity.

Lavarier told police that her husband had not been home for about a week.

At one point, Lavarier punched him in the back of the head while he was watching television, then police say, she stabbed him in the shoulder and back.

Her husband managed to get the knife away from her then fled to an upstairs apartment, yelling for help.

Police located Lavarier hiding in the back of the apartment complex, covered in blood.

Police say the victim had two 3-inch deep cuts.

Lavarier has been charged with aggravated assault.