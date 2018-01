PEORIA, AZ - A Peoria man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a developmentally disabled girl.

Peoria police report that on January 24 they arrested 42-year-old Scott Landon Smith at his home near 75th Avenue and Bell Road.

Police say, though the girl is an adult, she functions as a pre-teen child.

The girl's mother contacted the police after seeing something on her daughter’s body that made her suspicious.

At first, when she questioned her daughter about the incident, she said she didn't want anyone to get in trouble because it was supposed to be a "secret."

In a confrontation call, Smith reportedly denied sexually assaulting the victim saying, "No. Absolutely not. No way. No how."

He's been charged with sexual assault.