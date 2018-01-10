PD: 'People want to kill,' note found in Tempe apartment of suspected murderer

TEMPE, AZ - A woman was shot and killed at a Tempe hotel by a man she allegedly met on a social media site.

Tempe police report that on Tuesday afternoon they arrested 23-year-old Andrew James Kerr in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old woman at a hotel near Scottsdale Road and McKellips Road.

Police say the victim’s roommate called authorities when she found the woman dead after returning from work. The victim was shot once in the upper chest and was, "likely on her knees when she was shot."

The roommate reportedly told police that the victim met a man on a social media site that, "scared her into having sex."

Police reviewed text messages from the victim’s phone that showed a conversation that morning between her and Kerr, arranging for him to come to the hotel room.

In a search of Kerr's, nearly empty, apartment and vehicle, police located a handgun and notes presumably written by Kerr.

One note was titled, "People I want to kill," and another indicated that Kerr does not have friends and doesn't fair well with women.

In another note, Kerr allegedly writes that he will not be "punked" again and if a girl doesn't give him what he wants, she will be "cut off."

Kerr is being held on a $1 million cash bond for first-degree murder.