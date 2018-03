SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Newly installed cameras at a Valley home captured video of a cleaner's son stealing from the safe of a family.

Scottsdale Police report that on February 23 they arrested 29-year-old Anthony Chamorro at the home he was helping to clean, near Pima and Pinnacle Peak roads.

Police say Chamorro stole jewelry and other property from a safe valued at $375,000.

The family became suspicious when they found an imitation Rolex watch swapped out for a real one. They also noticed other high dollar rings and jewelry were missing from the safe.

They installed hidden cameras in the house and on February 23, Chamorro returned with his mother to clean the house.

Police say the concealed cameras captured video of Chamorro putting on gloves and accessing the safe.

Another camera, hidden the safe, reportedly shows him looking at assorted items of jewelry until he notices the camera and becomes, "extremely startled."

Police say none of the stolen items have been recovered.

He's been charged with burglary.