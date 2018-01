MESA, AZ - A Mesa man is accused of exposing himself to neighbors and then using a fence post to threaten them.

Mesa Police report that on December 27, homeowners around Gilbert and Broadway roads were working in their backyard when Luis Manuel Delacruz Jimenez, 22, approached them.

Jimenez allegedly made lewd comments and gestures to the victims before jumping over the waist-high fence into the backyard.

Jimenez then reportedly pulled out a four-foot fence post and swung it at them before throwing it to the ground.

As the victims went inside, a woman came out. Jimenez then allegedly exposed himself to the woman saying, "We will have kids in three minutes."

He was later arrested by police at his home nearby.

Jimenez, who police say is in the country illegally, has been charged with aggravated assault, indecent exposure, and criminal trespassing.