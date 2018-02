MESA, AZ - As police were raiding his Mesa home, a man was allegedly caught downloading child pornography.

According to court documents, on February 1, officers from Phoenix and Mesa police served a warrant at a home near Lindsay Road and University Drive.

Investigators say they checked the computer of 49-year-old Kelly James Nelson and saw that it was on and actively downloading child pornography.

Police say they have been investigating internet addresses linked to child porn since May.

On Nelson's computer, police say, they located more than 14,000 images and videos of child porn. Many of which reportedly showed young girls being sexually abused by men.

Nelson allegedly told police that he has been struggling with this addiction for several years.

Kelly was given a $100,000 bond on ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.