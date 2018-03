MESA, AZ - A man is accused of pointing a handgun at cars on the freeway in Mesa.

Mesa Police say they received reports from multiple witnesses around 11:30 a.m. Sunday of a man pointing guns at cars on the US 60 near Stapley Drive.

Police located 22-year-old Alex Michael Nash in the area with a silver and black BB gun.

Police say he "begged the officers to shoot him."

Nash was arrested for disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing and aggravated assault.