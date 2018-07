MESA, AZ - A Mesa man is accused of hitting an autistic teen several times in the head.

Mesa police report that on July 11, the Arizona Department of Child Safety was alerted to an altercation at a Mesa home between an autistic teen and the child's mother.

The mother's husband, 53-year-old William Charles Warren, later admitted to punching the teen "a couple of times" in the face.

The teen's mother allegedly reported to police that Warren punched the child, "at least six times."

Police say the victim’s left eye was bruised and swollen.

Warren was arrested for child abuse early Sunday morning at his Mesa home.