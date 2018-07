MESA, AZ - Authorities say an alleged drunk driver rolled through a red light in Mesa after falling asleep at the wheel with a toddler in the backseat.

Mesa police report that around 5 p.m. on July 14, a vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Higley and McDowell roads.

Police say the suspect, 23-year-old Daniel Junior Infante, had fallen asleep when his car went through the red light.

Officials say Infante was holding an open 24-ounce can of beer with his hand between his legs while driving.

Police also discovered a 1-year-old child in a car seat with beer at his or her feet.

Infante’s initial preliminary breath test registered a B.A.C. of .302. He has been charged with extreme DUI.