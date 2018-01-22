PD: Mesa armed robbery suspect may be linked to theft in other cities

MESA, AZ - An armed robbery suspect, caught in Mesa, may be linked to other thefts in Mesa, Chandler, and Phoenix.

Mesa police report that on January 9, Ronald Ruben Rodriguez, age 49, went into a sandwich shop near Alma School and Baseline roads and ordered a ham and turkey sandwich.

Once at the cash register, Rodriguez allegedly pulled a handgun, robbed the employee and left the area.

Officers were unable to locate Rodriguez but did identify him through surveillance video.

Police believe Rodriguez has also been involved in sandwich shop armed robberies in Chandler, Phoenix, and another Mesa location. He is also being looked at for the armed robbery of a Phoenix bank on January 2.

Rodriguez, police say, is a convicted felon who already served 11 years in federal prison for armed robbery.

He's being charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, and armed robbery.