PD: Maricopa woman assists kidnapped sister from Mesa

MESA, AZ - A woman in Maricopa assisted her sister from Mesa who was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend.

Mesa Police report that on January 22, Brandon Devon Gray, 28, was babysitting his children at his ex-girlfriend's home in Mesa, near Alma School Road and Southern Avenue.

He took the children to a relative's house in the city of Maricopa, returned to his ex-girlfriend’s home and waited there for her to return.

When she did, Gray allegedly held her at knifepoint saying, "I'm not playing with you, get on your knees." Police say Gray was jealous of messages he found on her phone, even though their relationship ended more than two years ago.

He reportedly forced the woman to bind herself with zip ties. Later, while the victim was in the bathroom, she allegedly saw Gray putting on plastic gloves.

He entered the bathroom and requested that they reconcile. Fearing for her life and not knowing where her children were, the victim went along with his request.

Gray drove her to Maricopa, dropping her at her sister's home, while he got the kids. When he returned, the kids ran into the house to see their aunt.

Once safely inside, the victim’s sister contacted police.

Police searched the woman's home and reportedly found the knife, duct tape, zip ties and plastic gloves. A few days later the victim allegedly found wood chips and kerosene that Gray bought, hidden in her home.

Maricopa City Police apprehended Gray, who has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.