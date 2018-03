PHOENIX - Police say a man used a knife and hammer to detain a man an alleged intruder in his girlfriend's north Phoenix apartment.

Phoenix police report that on March 2, a woman walked out of her apartment, near 35th and Dunlap avenues, to the parking lot. She left the door unlocked because her little sister was outside playing.

When she returned to the apartment, she noticed the door was locked. She reached out to her boyfriend who has a key and lives nearby; he was able to open the door.

When they did, they saw a light was on in the bathroom and a bedroom door was locked, court paperwork said.

They heard someone inside and when they questioned who it was, a man, later identified as 28-year-old Jeffrey Allen Mattice, reportedly said, "You know who it is."

Her boyfriend opened the door to find Mattice hiding in the corner of the room.

As she called 911, Mattice tried to escape, but her boyfriend, who armed himself with a knife and hammer, kept him in the room until police arrived.

Mattice has been charged with criminal trespassing.