PD: Man stabbed at Phoenix bus stop after suspect uses derogatory sexual term

PHOENIX - A man used a derogatory sexual term before stabbing a victim while he was exiting a city bus last week.

Phoenix Police report that on February 9, a man was using derogatory sexual slurs against two men on a city bus. When the bus got to a stop near Central Avenue and Indian School Road, police say the suspect, 44-year-old Warren Sydney Williams pulled a knife and motioned for them to get off the bus.

Surveillance video reportedly shows one victim trying to kick the blade out of Williams' hands but is stabbed in the hip.

Williams then allegedly jumped on the victim as he was on the ground. The other man tackled Williams, giving both a chance to escape.

Williams was located and arrested by police the next morning and has been charged with aggravated assault.