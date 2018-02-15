PD: Man stabbed at Phoenix bus stop after suspect uses derogatory sexual term

Joe Enea
11:26 AM, Feb 15, 2018
central phoenix | phoenix metro

Warren Sydney Williams

MCSO
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOENIX - A man used a derogatory sexual term before stabbing a victim while he was exiting a city bus last week.  

Phoenix Police report that on February 9, a man was using derogatory sexual slurs against two men on a city bus. When the bus got to a stop near Central Avenue and Indian School Road, police say the suspect, 44-year-old Warren Sydney Williams pulled a knife and motioned for them to get off the bus. 

Surveillance video reportedly shows one victim trying to kick the blade out of Williams' hands but is stabbed in the hip. 

Williams then allegedly jumped on the victim as he was on the ground. The other man tackled Williams, giving both a chance to escape. 

Williams was located and arrested by police the next morning and has been charged with aggravated assault.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ