PD: Man robs former employer in Surprise and Goodyear "out of spite"

SURPRISE, AZ - A fired employee is accused of robbing two of his former employer’s stores "out of spite."

Surprise police report that on January 26 they arrested Joshua Harris and Joe Edward Torres, both 26, for armed robbery.

Police say four days earlier Harris, who was fired from Tropical Smoothie Cafe in December, gave the security code to Torres who entered the rear entrance of the store, just before closing time.

Police say they ordered two employees to the ground saying, "If you move, I will kill you." One of the employees of the store near Litchfield and Bullard roads was forced to open the register and give them about $675.

Harris and Torres later split the money.

Upon their arrest, they reportedly admitted to the robbery of the Surprise store and another Tropical Smoothie in Goodyear.

Torres allegedly admitted to needing the cash for drugs.

When asked, Harris reportedly told police that he was fired from Tropical Smoothie in December and robbed them "out of spite."

They have both been charged with armed robbery.