PHOENIX - A man is accused of attempting to run over another person after his girlfriend was seen on multiple occasions wearing a jacket with an offensive symbol.

Phoenix Police report that on Feb. 5 they arrested 43-year-old Russell Alan Bosco near 35th and Dunlap avenues.

Police say two days earlier, Bosco's girlfriend was at a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility and attended a meeting wearing a jacket with "SS Bolts" on it.

Police say the SS bolts is a common white supremacist/Neo-Nazi symbol.

She was asked by personnel at the facility to remove the jacket, which she did. However, at the next meeting, she wore the jacket again and was asked to either remove her jacket or leave the meeting.

She removed the jacket for the meeting, but later was seen in a common area of the facility wearing the jacket and gathering supporters.

Police said when she was told to leave, Bosco, her boyfriend, intervened and reportedly said, "If the jacket bothers you so much don't look at it."

The worker turned and left, but soon found out Bosco and his girlfriend were still on the property arguing with people. The victim pointed toward the exit and yelled at them to leave.

At that time, police say Bosco floored the gas pedal to his truck and headed straight for the victim, forcing him to jump out of the way.

Bosco was located and arrested two days later.

Upon his arrest, Bosco reportedly told police, that people were crowding his truck as he was leaving.

When he was asked why people said he tried to run the man over, he allegedly replied, "because there were a lot of Jews there."

He's been charged with aggravated assault.