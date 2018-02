GILBERT, AZ - A man was caught after he allegedly installed a secret, remote-controlled camera in the bedroom of woman's Gilbert home.

Gilbert police report that on February 7 they arrested 38-year-old Billy Stuart Williams at his home in Queen Creek, near Gantzel and Ocotillo roads.

Police allege that on December 26, Williams used a stolen key to enter the woman's home and placed a Go-Pro camera in her bedroom.

Police say Williams used a phone application to activate the camera remotely.

After his arrest, Williams reportedly told police that he stole a key on a previous occasion and made a duplicate.

Police say the only video shown on the camera was the room itself since the victim found the camera before Williams could record her.

He's been charged with burglary and attempted surreptitious recording.