PD: Man in critical condition after being shot near 26th Avenue and Camelback

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a man was seriously injured after a shooting near 26th Avenue and Camelback Road Saturday.

Officials say they responded to a shooting at around 4:40 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who had been shot several times.

The man was then transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses are speaking with officers and authorities believe there is evidence those involved, "may have been engaged in other criminal activity as well."