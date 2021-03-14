Menu

PD: Man in critical condition after being shot near 26th Avenue and Camelback

ABC15
26th Avenue and Camelback shooting
Posted at 6:25 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 20:50:58-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a man was seriously injured after a shooting near 26th Avenue and Camelback Road Saturday.

Officials say they responded to a shooting at around 4:40 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who had been shot several times.

The man was then transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses are speaking with officers and authorities believe there is evidence those involved, "may have been engaged in other criminal activity as well."

