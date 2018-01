PHOENIX - A man is accused of groping a minor female employee at a McDonald's restaurant in Phoenix.

Phoenix police report that on January 18, a man, later identified as 37-year-old Ricky Dale Flowers, entered the McDonald’s near 16th Street and Camelback Road.

He reportedly requested to use an electrical outlet to charge his cell phone. He also asked the victim how old she was, and was told she is a minor.

Flowers then allegedly pulled a knife and forced the girl into the men's room where he said, "If you wanna live through this, do what I tell you."

Flowers reportedly groped and kissed the girl. The victim asked Flowers if she should lock the door, telling him the lock was on the outside of the door.

When Flowers opened the door, the victim managed to escape.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond for kidnapping and attempted sexual assault.