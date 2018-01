TEMPE, AZ - A man is accused of grabbing a girl in the restroom of a Tempe restaurant.

Tempe police report that on January 24 a man, later identified as Michael McNairy, age 25, followed a 14-year-old girl into the women's restroom at the Panda Express, near Rural and Broadway roads.

The victim reportedly told police that the man reached, under the bathroom stall, and grabbed her leg. The girl screamed and kicked at McNairy, who ran away.

Police say surveillance video shows McNairy following the girl into the restaurant and approaching the restroom.

The footage then allegedly shows him running out of the restaurant. Police located and arrested him nearby.

Police say the video shows McNairy wearing "distinctive clothing," and was identified by the victim.

He's been charged with criminal trespassing and aggravated assault.