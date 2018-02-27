PD: Man fraudulently obtains $5K in reloadable debit cards, arrested in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ - A man who fraudulently obtains $5,000 in reloadable debit cards was arrested in Peoria.

Peoria Police report that on February 19, 32-year-old Shannon Pernell Brown was at a Wal-Mart store near 81st and Peoria avenues when he allegedly got four reloadable Visa debit cards, and had $500 put on each card.

Police say he would then distract the cashier by requesting another item and, when their back was turned, he would manipulate the cash register to show that he had already paid for the cards.

Police say he later returned to the same store and attempted another theft in the same manner.

This time, loss prevention officers were watching and contacted police.

Brown was arrested at the store.

Police are checking to see if Brown is responsible for similar crimes at other Wal-Mart stores in the Valley.

He's been charged with fraudulent schemes.