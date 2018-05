PARADISE VALLEY, AZ - A man police believe was involved in an April 2017 armed robbery at a Paradise Valley resort has been caught.

Paradise Valley police report that on May 7 they arrested 48-year-old Leo Edward Brown for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery and shooting.

The incident occurred at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort, near Scottsdale and Indian Bend roads, in April 2017.

Just before midnight, a woman was walking from the car to her room when a man knocked her to the ground and grabbed her purse saying, "This is a robbery."

A man heard the commotion and came to assist the woman and was shot at by both suspects. One shot hit the victim in the ankle.

Police say several .40 caliber shell casings were found at the scene. Two days later police say a resort employee located a bullet and contacted police.

A citizen also called saying they had discovered a gun and cotton gloves nearby.

DNA from the gloves and gun reportedly matched Leo Brown. Police say cell phone records also place Brown at the scene on the day of the shooting and for a few days after that.

Police say the accomplice is still at large.

Brown, who has prior convictions for armed bank robbery and sexual assault, has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and aggravated robbery.