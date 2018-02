MESA, AZ - A man is accused of breaking into a Mesa apartment to charge his cell phone and eat Fritos.

Mesa Police report that on February 4 they were called to an apartment complex near Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue.

About 4 a.m., a witness called them after hearing glass break and seeing a man leaving an apartment a few minutes later.

When police arrived, they located 26-year-old Phillip Robert Cabrera nearby. They also reportedly saw a broken window at the apartment unit.

Cabrera denied breaking the window, but the officer noticed he had pieces of glass in his hair and cuts on his hand. Police say they also later found pieces of glass in his shoe.

Cabrera later allegedly admitted to being inside the unit, saying he went in to charge his cellular phone. While inside he also ate a bag of 'Chili Cheese Fritos' he saw on the counter.

Police say the occupant was not home at the time.

He was arrested for criminal damage and trespassing.