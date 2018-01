PHOENIX - A man's girlfriend was killed when he crashed while street racing in Phoenix.

Phoenix Police report that on January 7, Juan Manuel Mosqueda Rodriguez, 25, was driving his Volkswagen Jetta at a high rate of speed, as he was racing with a Chevrolet Camaro.

Police estimate both vehicles were traveling more than 80 miles per hour on McDowell Road near 51st Avenue.

Rodriguez tried to stop as there were other vehicles stopped at the red light. Police say he pulled the emergency brake which rotated his car into the intersection, colliding with three vehicles.

Rodriguez' girlfriend, who was in the passenger seat, was killed in the crash. Two people in other vehicles were injured, while four others were uninjured.

One witness reportedly told police the cars passed him going "fast enough to shake his vehicle as they passed."

Rodriguez is being held on $150,000 bond for manslaughter and aggravated assault.