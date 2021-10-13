PD: Man arrested for attacking woman at Gateway Trailhead in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a woman with a baseball bat at the Gateway Trailhead in Scottsdale Monday night as well as vandalizing several vehicles.

Scottsdale police say 23-year-old Wesley Abeita attacked a woman with a baseball bat while she was sitting in her parked vehicle at the trailhead on Monday night. Abeita also vandalized several vehicles in the area before fleeing on foot. A large search effort was made Monday night but Abeita was not located.

The female victim was taken to the hospital by family members with serious injuries.

Tuesday morning, Abeita was seen by a city employee near the trailhead and he allegedly admitted to vandalizing a city vehicle.

Police were called and located Abeita nearby around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Abeita has been arrested and faces charges for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, vehicle burglary, disorderly assault, and criminal damage.