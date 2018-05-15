Man accused of stalking woman in Peoria for five months

Joe Enea
11:57 AM, May 15, 2018
5 hours ago
peoria | west valley

A man has been arrested for allegedly stalking and exposing himself to a woman at a Peoria city park.

Jason Raymond Kochan

MCSO
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PEORIA, AZ - A man has been arrested for allegedly stalking and exposing himself to a woman at a Peoria city park. 

Peoria police report that on April 12, a woman contacted them after seeing a man touching himself in his vehicle, across from Sunrise Park, near 83rd Avenue and Beardsley Road. 

The woman was unable to get a license plate number for the vehicle. However, on May 8, the man, later identified as 43-year-old Jason Raymond Kochan, returned to the park continuing the same activity in front of the same woman. 

This time she got license plate number and police confronted Kochan at his home, about two miles away. 

Kochan allegedly admitted his actions to police, saying he has seen the victim in the park several times and has touched himself in his car, on multiple occasions. 

He also reportedly told police that he has been tracking the woman from the park to her home, weekly since January. 

He also allegedly admitted stalking another woman for the same amount of time and exposing himself to two other victims.

He allegedly said, "He likes to watch her because she wears 'those high shorts.'"

Kochan has been charged with stalking and public sexual indecency.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ