Man accused of stalking woman in Peoria for five months

PEORIA, AZ - A man has been arrested for allegedly stalking and exposing himself to a woman at a Peoria city park.

Peoria police report that on April 12, a woman contacted them after seeing a man touching himself in his vehicle, across from Sunrise Park, near 83rd Avenue and Beardsley Road.

The woman was unable to get a license plate number for the vehicle. However, on May 8, the man, later identified as 43-year-old Jason Raymond Kochan, returned to the park continuing the same activity in front of the same woman.

This time she got license plate number and police confronted Kochan at his home, about two miles away.

Kochan allegedly admitted his actions to police, saying he has seen the victim in the park several times and has touched himself in his car, on multiple occasions.

He also reportedly told police that he has been tracking the woman from the park to her home, weekly since January.

He also allegedly admitted stalking another woman for the same amount of time and exposing himself to two other victims.

He allegedly said, "He likes to watch her because she wears 'those high shorts.'"

Kochan has been charged with stalking and public sexual indecency.