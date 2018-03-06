PD: Man accused of ramming car of civilian Mesa Police employee

MESA, AZ - A civilian employee of the Mesa Police Department's vehicle was rammed by the very person under her investigation last week.

Mesa Police report that on February 25, David Christopher Cox was served with an order of protection. Cox reportedly violated the order several times over the next few days, even allegedly taking items from the plaintiff's mobile home.

On March 1, a civilian member of the Mesa Police Department was at the woman's home to follow up on her report. At that time the woman noticed Cox in his truck, down the street, and coming toward her house.

The Mesa Police worker got the woman inside her home before Cox struck two wooden poles supporting the awning on her mobile home.

The employee got into her vehicle before Cox struck her vehicle with his truck, on the driver's side. He then reportedly sped away after hitting a tree.

Mesa Police stopped Cox near 58th Street and University Drive. Cox allegedly jumped out of his car and yelled at the officer to kill him.

Police say an open bottle of whiskey was found in his truck.

Cox was arrested for aggravated assault and criminal damage.