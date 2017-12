PHOENIX - A Phoenix man is accused of stabbing his mother and her boyfriend who tried to intervene.

Phoenix police report that in the early morning hours of December 16 they responded to a home near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road.

Police say 35-year-old Ruben Jamall Shula, who was allegedly jealous of his mother's relationship with her boyfriend, grabbed a "large kitchen knife" and attempted to stab her.

Her boyfriend placed his arm across her chest to stop him, but Shula cut two of the victim’s fingers and stabbed his mother in the chest.

Police say Shula didn't remember the stabbing but did reportedly admit to consuming a "large amount of alcohol."

When he was arrested, Shula, reportedly asked the police, "if it was for stabbing his mom."

Police say Shula was convicted five years ago for domestic violence and is now facing several charges of aggravated assault.