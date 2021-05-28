Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Phoenix police investigating newborn child found dead near 25th and Peoria avenues

items.[0].videoTitle
Newborn child found dead near 25th Avenue and Peoria
Infant found dead near 25th Avenue and Peoria
Posted at 8:35 AM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 11:48:28-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a newborn child was found dead Friday near Peoria Avenue and Interstate 17.

Officials said at about 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of 25th and Peoria avenues for reports of a possible child found.

When they arrived they located a bag in a brush area. Inside the bag they found an infant that appeared to be dead, police said.

Medics with the Phoenix Fire Department arrived on scene and were able to confirm the infant's death.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death. No other details have been provided.

Police are looking to speak with witnesses or anyone who might have been in the area, call 480-WITNESS.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. Sacramento Republic Saturday on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app