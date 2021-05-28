Phoenix police investigating newborn child found dead near 25th and Peoria avenues

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a newborn child was found dead Friday near Peoria Avenue and Interstate 17.

Officials said at about 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of 25th and Peoria avenues for reports of a possible child found.

When they arrived they located a bag in a brush area. Inside the bag they found an infant that appeared to be dead, police said.

Medics with the Phoenix Fire Department arrived on scene and were able to confirm the infant's death.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death. No other details have been provided.

Police are looking to speak with witnesses or anyone who might have been in the area, call 480-WITNESS.

An investigation remains ongoing.