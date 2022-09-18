PD: Human remains found in a container Saturday morning

Human remains were found in a container Saturday morning near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway, according to Phoenix police.

Officials say police received a call just after 6:45 a.m. for reports of human remains found.

The body remains unidentified.

The type of container used in this incident has not been specified.

Police say detectives are actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.