SCOTTSDALE, AZ - The last man of a three-person burglary crew that stole $160,000 in property was arrested in Mesa.

Scottsdale Police report that on February 6, they arrested 50-year-old Rory Justin Williams.

Williams was allegedly part of a team that robbed a Scottsdale home near Hayden and Cactus roads in July.

After breaking a window, they rummaged through the home stealing electronics, jewelry, clothing, and accessories valued at over $160,000.

Shortly after the theft, police say, they held a "yard sale" to sell the goods.

Police recognized another suspect who was later located in a Tucson jail.

This man implicated Williams, who has multiple felony convictions.

He's been charged with burglary and theft.