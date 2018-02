GLENDALE, AZ - A 14-year-old girl was reportedly groped and robbed walking home from school in Glendale.

Glendale police report that in the afternoon of January 30, a girl was walking home from school near 59th and Glendale avenues, when a man blocked her way with his bicycle.

The man, later identified as 20-year-old Carlos Salas, allegedly pushed the girl up against a parked car.

With his other hand, police say, he reached into the girl's shirt and groped her.

The girl screamed alerting neighbors, as Salas grabbed the cell phone that she dropped on the ground, and left on his bicycle.

Several witnesses ran after Salas, but he got away.

Police tracked the phone to a nearby park where they located Salas, whom they captured after a short foot chase.

Salas allegedly admitted to taking the iPhone but denied that he intentionally groped the girl.

He reportedly told police that he was using the phone to contact the victim's friends, to see if they would meet her at the park so that he could rob them also.

Salas was arrested for aggravated assault on a minor, robbery and sex abuse.