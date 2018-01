PHOENIX - A fingerprint led police to the arrest of a man who reportedly stole $26,000 worth of items from a north Phoenix Home.

Phoenix police report that on January 3, they arrested 23-year-old Eyvaz Bayramov at his home near 17th Avenue and Camelback Road for burglary.

Police say Bayramov kicked in the front door of a house near 24th Avenue and Dove Valley Road.

There, Bayramov allegedly stole $26,000 worth of property including guns, jewelry electronics and "airline pilot items."

Police found a fingerprint on the gun case that matched Bayramov, who has a prior burglary conviction.

Bayramov has been charged with burglary.