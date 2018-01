GLENDALE, AZ - A woman with a large beach hat and oversized sunglasses was caught by police after she allegedly robbed banks in the Valley.

Glendale police report that on January 3 Charlotte Carey Willenzik, 27, was arrested for bank robberies in Glendale and Phoenix.

Police say Willenzik was wearing a "large, wide brim beach hat, large lens sunglasses and a scarf over her face," when she robbed a bank near 67th Avenue and Beardsley Road on October 14.

She was wearing the same clothing when she allegedly attempted to rob another bank 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road three weeks later.

Phoenix police are also connecting her to another bank robbery.

In total, police say, Willenzik stole over $3,200.

Willenzik, who has prior convictions for robbery and forgery, has been charged with multiple counts of robbery and attempted robbery.