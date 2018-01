GLENDALE, AZ - A man spraying for bed bugs is accused of sexually assaulting a disabled woman at a Glendale group home.

Glendale police report that on January 8, Imber Turcios was at the facility treating for pests, when he told a woman in her 60s he needed to check her arms and legs for bed bugs.

The 38-year-old then escorted the victim to her room, where he is accused of sexually assaulting her multiple times.

Police say Turcios lied to the victim about where he worked. When police contacted the company, they told police that Turcios had been fired two years ago, and was working for another business.

When police contacted the right company, they confirmed Turcios had been dispatched to the group home twice before.

Turcios was located and arrested by police Thursday afternoon.

He is being held without bond.