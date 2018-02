CHANDLER, AZ - A man recently released from probation was arrested for allegedly forcing a woman into a sex act after getting a ride.

Chandler police report that on February 20, Oscar Alexandro Garcia, 27, requested a ride from a former neighbor.

He reportedly had the woman stop in the area of Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard.

Police say, Garcia, who was released from probation earlier this month, used a baseball bat to threaten the woman.

She was forced into committing a sex act with Garcia and was not allowed to leave until "the job was done."

Garcia was located and arrested about later that afternoon for kidnapping and sexual assault.