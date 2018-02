PHOENIX - An employee at a Phoenix company is facing charges after he was allegedly caught stealing 54,000 pounds of steel beams from his workplace.

Police say they arrested 37-year-old Deneize Davis on February 6 at W-TEC, located near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Police say the company investigated and discovered they were missing 54,000 pounds of steel beams, worth about $45,000.

Davis, a yard foreman at the company, reportedly disconnected the surveillance cameras at the business and had the metal picked up by an accomplice.

The theft was allegedly caught on video from the surveillance camera at a nearby business.

David reportedly admitted his involvement when he was arrested for theft.