BUCKEYE, AZ - A man has been arrested after his blood alcohol content level was twice the legal limit in Buckeye.

Charges were filed Monday against 28-year-old Paul Richard Ruehrmund for aggravated assault and endangerment.

Buckeye police say on October 13, Ruehrmund was traveling south on Watson Road near Lower Buckeye Road at 104 miles per hour.

After allegedly running two vehicles off the road, he rear-ended another car with two people on board. The impact sent the victim's car over 100 yards into the desert.

One victim spent two days in the hospital, while the other spent 11 days and underwent two surgeries for multiple broken bones and other injuries.

Police say Ruehrmund had a BAC level of .166.

He was arrested on January 4 at his place of employment.